Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $130.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.24. 3,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,017. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.13. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $121.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

