James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 24,558 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 107.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.15. The company had a trading volume of 51,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,983,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13. The firm has a market cap of $623.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

