James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 43,202 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,202 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises approximately 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.17% of MasTec worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $53,195,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

NYSE MTZ traded up $3.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.64. 16,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,094. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $102.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

