James Investment Research Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 835.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64,561 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,179,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at $287,000.

NYSEARCA:PEJ traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $46.22. 9,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

