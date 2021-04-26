James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 208.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,248 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.20% of Renewable Energy Group worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

REGI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.77. 1,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

