James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.00.

NYSE:DECK traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $348.90. The stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.12. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $128.92 and a 52 week high of $348.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.