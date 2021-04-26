James Investment Research Inc. Buys 136,122 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,338. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

