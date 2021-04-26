James Investment Research Inc. Buys 53,846 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,846 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 598,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 49,547 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,783,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,335. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.