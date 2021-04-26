James Investment Research Inc. Buys 6,628 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.37. The stock had a trading volume of 62,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.90 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.31 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.