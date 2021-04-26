James Investment Research Inc. Buys 8,290 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 27,133.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $512,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.53. 62 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,208. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $149.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.72 and a 200 day moving average of $113.15.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

