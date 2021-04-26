James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $234.39. 4,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,306. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $235.24. The company has a market capitalization of $174.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.66 and its 200 day moving average is $217.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.