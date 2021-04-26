James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $668.62. 6,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,372. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $275.96 and a fifty-two week high of $671.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $280.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.