James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,661 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 82,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

