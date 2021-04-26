James Investment Research Inc. Grows Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SYNNEX worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SYNNEX by 63.6% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SYNNEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $126.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,409 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

