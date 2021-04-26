James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,550 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,033,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,216,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,450,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,690,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,657,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,198,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $101.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,255 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40.

