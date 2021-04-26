James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,265 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.50. 17,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,338.55, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

