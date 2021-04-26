James Investment Research Inc. Has $11.86 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

NYSE:BLK traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $820.26. 832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $757.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $708.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $827.84. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

