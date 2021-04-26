James Investment Research Inc. Has $18.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,086. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $173.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.