James Investment Research Inc. Has $7.68 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.52. 8,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.92.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

