James Investment Research Inc. Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.51. 11,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,462. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $103.86 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

