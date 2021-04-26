James Investment Research Inc. Increases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,520. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

