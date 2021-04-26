James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.19% of Helen of Troy worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after buying an additional 138,936 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,420,000 after buying an additional 72,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HELE traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.02. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.28. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $137.74 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on HELE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.60.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

