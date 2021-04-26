James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.64% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,962,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 766.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 86,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 56,632 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,283,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 618.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ONLN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.21. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $93.45.

