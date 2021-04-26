James Investment Research Inc. Invests $5.39 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 95,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,725,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.8% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 22,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

TMO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $488.12. 3,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,752. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.24 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

