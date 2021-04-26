James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.06. 6,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,552. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

