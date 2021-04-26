James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 4,414 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 15.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 44.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

