James Investment Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,554,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.21.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CE traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $158.33. 486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $159.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

