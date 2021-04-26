James Investment Research Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 469.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,270 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,253,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000.

FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 453,257 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76.

