James Investment Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 549.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,427 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after acquiring an additional 127,941 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,505. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.81 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.48.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

