James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.