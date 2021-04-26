James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after acquiring an additional 621,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.70. 13,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,339. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

