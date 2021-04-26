James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $878,514,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.13. 10,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,719. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.11 and a 200-day moving average of $193.34. The company has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

