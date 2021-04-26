James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,918 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $390.47. 11,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,368. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $259.51 and a fifty-two week high of $389.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

