James Investment Research Inc. Sells 20,986 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 20,986 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $1,563,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,729. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

