James Investment Research Inc. Sells 88,542 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,542 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $108.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,392. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.65. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

