James Investment Research Inc. Sells 9,590 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.07% of AGCO worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,955,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $155.71. 706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.87 and its 200-day moving average is $111.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $155.95.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

