Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,269 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.66% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $19,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3,608.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 87,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $50.52.

