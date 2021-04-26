Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of JAPSY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,383. Japan Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

