Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS JAPSY traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,383. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

