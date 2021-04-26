JD.com (JD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2021 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $108.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $115.00.

4/13/2021 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – JD.com had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $103.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – JD.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – JD.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $120.00.

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. JD.com’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

