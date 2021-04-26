Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 10,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 11th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $543,760.00.
- On Friday, February 19th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $585,060.00.
- On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $676,320.00.
- On Friday, January 29th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17.
BMRN stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 785,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
