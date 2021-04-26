Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated Banc in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.40 on Monday. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $165,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.