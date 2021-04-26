Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bureau Veritas in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bureau Veritas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BVRDF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BVRDF stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $30.39.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

