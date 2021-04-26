Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.11 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after buying an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

