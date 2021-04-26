Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for FirstCash in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

FCFS opened at $70.89 on Monday. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.4% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,412,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

