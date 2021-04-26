Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Zanger now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after buying an additional 469,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,234,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

