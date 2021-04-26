Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SKFRY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SKFRY stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

