Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandvik AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sandvik AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth $20,417,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

