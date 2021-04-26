Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FATE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

NASDAQ FATE traded up $6.66 on Monday, reaching $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 78,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,427. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,514,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,858 over the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,642,000 after buying an additional 104,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after acquiring an additional 690,286 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $86,642,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

