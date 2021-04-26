Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VTWRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS VTWRF remained flat at $$28.70 on Monday. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

